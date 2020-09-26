RelatedPosts No Content Available

The Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, has trained 103 entrepreneurs at its maiden edition of Intensive Entrepreneurship Development Training programme.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Jamil Magaji, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

Magaji said that the training was carried out by the institution’s Entrepreneurship Development Institute, certified by the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) Bank.

He said that the one-week training, which was held within the institution, drew participants from different business categories.

The PRO said that the exercise was aimed at supporting the university community and the public to access the Agro-Business/Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGMEIS) loan facility of NIRSAL Microfinance Bank.

The statement quoted the centre’s Director, Dr Isah Abor-Garba as stressing the importance of entrepreneurship skills, especially with the challenging period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that following the recommendation by the NIRSAL Kebbi State Team Lead, Gloria Adamu-Chinook, who inspected the centre in February, the centre received over 200 applications for the training within a week.

Adamu-Chinook also stated that the second batch of the training would attract about 50 participants.

“This programme is the first batch, while the second batch is expected to cover about 50 participants, and it will also last for a week.

“It might interest you to know that the AGMEIS is an initiative to support policies and measures of the Federal Government for the promotion of agricultural businesses and small/medium enterprises (SMEs).

“It will serve as a vehicle for sustainable economic development and employment generation in the country.

“The FUBK Entrepreneurship Centre, which secured the NIRSAL’s engagement as EDI on February 27, has become a training hub for the host community, especially the existing and aspiring entrepreneurs.

“It has an active website which can be accessed at fubkent.com.ng, while the training is being held in compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols,” he added.