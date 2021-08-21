Kebbi fabricates armoured personnel carriers to strengthen fight against banditry

In furtherance of its efforts to supporting the security services in the fight against banditry Kebbi State Government has fabricated armoured personnel carriers for the military.

The laudable effort by the state government is aimed at providing appropriate transport to security services for combat operations.

The vehicles painted in Army colour, were produced locally by the Deputy Governor of the State , Colonel Samaila Yombe Dabai who is a retired military officer.

Colonel Yombe told newsmen on Friday , that the vehicles have been reinforced with hardened steel and suitable for battle with provisions for a driver , a gunner and space for extra troops.

He explained that the action was approved and supported by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu towards providing transportation to combatants as a major requirement in warfare in securing the lives and property of the citizenry.

The Deputy Governor described Kebbi State as the pacesetter in the country in such innovative technology, which served as both cost effective measure and advancing Nigeria’s quest for technical know-how.

Toyota Land Cruiser Buffalo vehicles were remodelled into armoured personnel carriers with gun turrets through the engineering ingenuity of Colonel Yombe.