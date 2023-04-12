Kebbi CP decorates five promoted Senior Officers

The Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Lawal Daura, has decorated five promoted Senior Police Officers of the state command with new their ranks.

Those decorated included one Assistant Commissioner of Police to a substantive rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that others are two Chief Superintendents of Police to substantive Assistant Commissioners of Police as well as two Superintendents of Police to substantive Chief Superintendents of Police.

Decorating the officers at the Kebbi State Police Command Headquarters in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday, Daura said the exercise was sequel to the recommendation of the Inspector-General of Police, IG Usman Alkali Baba, and approved by the Police Service Commission.

He congratulated the newly-promoted officers on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police and charged them to be more committed in the discharge of their duties.

Daura urged them to consider their promotion as a recognition of their hard work and dedication to duty, adding: “You should see it as a motivation and additional responsibility.”

He equally advised them to be disciplined and loyal to constituted authorities while discharging their constitutional responsibility.

Responding on behalf of those promoted, DCP Yahaya Danjuma gave glory to Almighty Allah for sparing their lives with sound health to witness what he described as a memorable day.

Danjuma expressed profound gratitude to the IGP as well as the Police Service Commission for graciously recommending and approving their promotion, promising to redouble their efforts to justify the confidence reposed in them.

NAN reports that the epoch making event was attended by the CP’s management team, Area Commanders, Heads of Departments, families and well wishers of the promotees.

In a related development, Daura met with the Area Commanders, DPOs and Tactical Commanders with a view to providing conducive atmosphere for a hitch-free and peaceful conduct of the April 15 rerun elections.

He charged them to be civil, polite and professional, but firm in dealing with members of the public during the elections, emphasising respect for the fundamental human rights of the citizenry.

He called on residents of the state to cooperate with the police and other security agencies to enable them discharge their duty optimally.