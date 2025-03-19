Kebbi confirms meningitis outbreak, 56 deaths recorded

The Kebbi State Government has confirmed an outbreak of meningitis in the state, with 56 reported deaths so far.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Shehu Nuhu Koko, disclosed this while addressing a press conference in Birnin kebbi Wednesday.

According to him, five out of 17 samples sent to the National Laboratory Reference Center in Abuja returned positive, confirming the outbreak.

Dr. Koko, alongside representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and other healthcare partners, said that a rapid response mechanism has been activated to contain the spread of the disease.

Measures include the donation of vaccines from the federal government, provision of drugs by healthcare partners, and the establishment of isolation centers in affected local governments.

“We have opened isolation centers and equipped general hospitals in the affected towns with vaccines and treatment drugs,” he stated.

In response to the outbreak, the Kebbi State Government, under Governor Nasir Idris, has released ₦30 million for drug procurement, surveillance, and allowances for healthcare workers at treatment centers.

Dr. Koko urged relatives of patients to avoid isolation centers to prevent further spread.

“Regrettably, the death toll has risen from 26 to 56. Without the swift intervention of the state government and our partners, the numbers could have been much higher,” he said.

So far, Kebbi State has recorded 653 suspected cases of meningitis.

Of the 17 samples sent for confirmation, five tested negative, while another five were positive, leading to the outbreak across four local government areas.

