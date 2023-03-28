Kebbi CJ swears in acting LG Chairman 

The acting Chief Judge of Kebbi, Justice Umar Abubakar, has sworn-in Alhaji Shuaibu Ibrahim, as the acting Chairman of Aliero Local Government Area of the State.

Ibrahim was sworn- in following the impeachment of the former Chairman of the council, Alhaji Shuaibu Aliero, for alleged gross misconduct Monday.

Abubakar administered the oath of office and allegiance on the acting Chairman and his deputy, Abubakar Ibrahim, in Birnin Kebbi Tuesday.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Babale Umar-Yauri, said the impeachment and the subsequent removal of the council Chairman were carried out in accordance with the Local Governments Law of the state.

“The law unequivocally empowers councilors of the local government council with two-third majority to remove chairman of local government for an established case of gross misconduct.

“It is on this basis that the councilors of Aliero Local Government Council having complied with such a law removed from office, Alhaji Shuaibu Aliero, for gross misconduct,” he said.

Governor Atiku Bagudu advised the new acting chairman and his vice to abide by the necessary legislation and stipulations under the Local Governments Law in the discharge of their duties.

“As Muslims, you should govern with the fear of Allah and seek his protection in steering the affairs of the local government,” Bagudu said.

Represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Sama’ila Yombe-Dabai, Bagudu prayed to Allah to bestow wisdom on leaders at all levels of governance in the country.