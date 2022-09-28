Kebbi Central: Court sacks Aliero as PDP candidate, names replacement

A Federal High Court has nullified the election of Senator Adamu Aliero as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Kebbi Central Senatorial District 2023 election.

The judgement was delivered by Justice Babagana Ashigar of the Federal High Court sitting in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State.

Ashigar also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to substitute Aliero’s name with that Haruna Saidu.

The Judge said the pronouncement was because Aliero was not validly elected in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

He held: “The court nullified the election following the primary election conducted in the state by the PDP in May which was marred by irregularities and the PDP did not give a fair hearing to Haruna Saidu following a petition on allegation of forged signatures.

“The court held that he was not served with a copy of the petition brought against him. INEC unlawfully excluded the plaintiff’s name (Saidu) from the primary participated by Aliero when he had won the first primary.

“The primary that produced Aliero was a nullity.”