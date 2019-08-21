Kebbi Government has commenced investigation into the killing of two Fulani youths by some vigilantes in Fakai Local Government Area of the state.

The two fulani youths were killed by vigilante members of Runtuwo Alhaji Tukur village in the presence of the deceased’s father while on their way home from a village market on August 14 at about 5pm.

The killing has generated tension in the state, prompting Governor Atiku Bagudu to pay condolence visit to the family of the victims on Wednesday.

He said: “The state government has commenced investigation into the killing of the two Fulani youth accused of kidnapping.

“The government wants to make sure that the truth of the matter is unveiled,” he told family of the deceased victims.”

The governor sympathized with the family over the incident and commended them for not taking retaliatory action.

Bagudu affirmed that the government would take appropriate measures to deal with those involved in the killing in the interest of justice.

He said: “People living in the state must avoid taking the law into their hands, but resort to legal framework to ensure law and order in the state.”

The governor urged all groups and communities in the state to live in peace and harmony with one another in the spirit of brotherliness and nationhood.

Earlier, the father of the two Fulani youths, Alhaji Aliyu Umar, disclosed that he was on his way from a weekly market together with his sons when they were killed by the vigilante group members.

He thanked the governor for the visit, saying that the gesture has wiped away his pains.

He said: “We have left the matter to God, but the authority should unravel the truth about the incident because my sons are innocent of the allegations made against them.”

Also, the National President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Alhaji Muhammadu Kiruwa, affirmed commitment of Fulanis to remain law abiding and maintain cordial relationship with all groups in the state.

He commended the governor for the sympathy visit to the area and taking prompt action to resolve the matter.