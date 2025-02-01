Kebbi awards contract for renovation of 97 mosques

The Kebbi State Government has awarded a sub-contract for the repairs and renovation of 97 mosques across the 21 Local Government Areas of the State.

The Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Sani Aliyu, said this when he hosted leaders of different Islamic groups from all LGAs.

According to the Commissioner: “The sub-contract has specifications for the execution of the repairs and renovations, and each Local Government Area is expected to repair and renovate at least three mosques.”

Aliyu emphasised that the sum of each sub-contract varies, based on the bill of quantity, and warned against complaints about unequal funding.

He stressed that the contract must adhere to due process guidelines, and each mosque has been inspected by the Due Process Office.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious Affairs, Imran bin Usman, elaborated on the contract specifications, stating that all benefiting mosques must install solar lights with three panels of 100w each, and use a specific painting to ensure uniformity.

Usman warned against deviating from the contract specifications, emphasising that any breach would result in repayment of the contract funds.

He noted that the sub-contract is the first phase, adding that a second phase will follow upon successful completion.

He expressed Governor Nasir Idris’s confidence in the leaders, and urged them to ensure quality and standard repairs and renovations.

