Kebbi Assembly approves Gov. Idris 30 Special Adviser nominees 

The 9th Kebbi State House of Assembly Wednesday approved the names of 30 nominees as requested by Governor Nasir Idris to be appointed as Special Advisers.

Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar-Lolo, made this known in a statement issued by the Press Secretary to the House, Malam Muhammad Bello-Suleiman in Birnin Kebbi.

The statement quoted the Speaker as saying that all the 30 nominees were screened before approval was given.

“The approval is in line with the commitment of the Assembly to support the governor in selecting good people who would move the state forward,’’ Abubakar-Lolo said in the statement.