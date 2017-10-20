Kebbi Accountant-General jailed 70 years for fraud

The Accountant-General of Kebbi State, Mohammed Dakingari, has been sentenced to 70 years imprisonment for fraud.

Dakingari was jailed on Friday by the Court of Appeal sitting in Kebbi.

He was found guilty of N1.6 billion fraud in a 10 count charge.

He was sentenced to seven years imprisonment on each of the 10 charges.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

A Kebbi State High Court had earlier acquitted Dakingari of the same charges.

Dakingari was dragged before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He was charged alongside Musa Yusuf, the Managing Director of Beal Construction Nigeria Limited, a company owned by Dakingari and used in award various contracts to himself.

He was accused of using his office for personal enrichment to the tune of N1.6 billion.