Former Manchester United captains Eric Cantona and Roy Keane have become the latest players to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Cantona scored 70 goals in 156 Premier League appearances for United, where he won the league title four times in five seasons at Old Trafford before his retirement in May 1997.

The ex-teammates are the first of six players to be announced into the Premier League Hall of Fame alongside inaugural inductees Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry after a fans’ vote from a 23-man shortlist.

The honour recognises players who have demonstrated an exceptional record of on-pitch success and have made important contributions in the division since its creation in 1992.

In order to be eligible for induction, players must have been retired by August 1, 2020.

Cantona played a key role in United’s dominance of the Premier League in the 1990s under Sir Alex Ferguson, ending their 26-year league title drought following his move from Leeds United early in the competition’s inaugural 1992/93 season.

“I am very happy and very proud and at the same time, I am not surprised!” said 54-year-old Cantona, who described himself as the “exception” among the shortlist of nominees.

“Of course, to play in England was a dream. It is a dream of everybody to play in the Premier League.

Sky Sports looks at the reaction from fans, Alex Ferguson and Eric Cantona himself on the day he signed for Manchester United

Ex-Republic of Ireland international Keane joined Manchester United from Nottingham Forest for a then British-record fee in 1993.

Keane quickly became a leader within Ferguson’s side, before he replaced Cantona as club captain in 1997.

He scored 39 Premier League goals and provided 33 assists from midfield.