KDU Pro-chancellor: Nigeria’s challenging economy offers innumerable vistas

The Pro-chancellor and Governing Council Chairman of Kola Daisi University, Remi Babalola, has expressed optimism that Nigeria’s challenging economy offers innumerable vistas for all Nigerians with vision and resilience, promising a future of stimulating and endless possibilities waiting for them to play their part.

The erstwhile Minister of State for Finance was immediate past Chairman of FirstBank of Nigeria Holdings Plc.

Babalola expressed the optimism while addressing the graduates at the third convocation ceremony of the University, which had in attendance the University Chancellor and Founder, Bashorun Kola Daisi; members of the University’s Board of Trustees and the Governing Council; and convocation Guest Speaker and former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Prof. Julius Okojie, among other dignitaries and invited guests.

In his words: “Challenge and opportunity are two sides of the same coin; this market continues to offer up innumerable vistas for Nigerians – young and old – with vision and resilience. It promises a future of exciting and infinite possibilities waiting for you to play your part.”

While congratulating the graduates, Babalola urged them to be worthy ambassadors of the University wherever they would choose to be, having been found worthy in character and learning following the investment of the much-needed knowledge and ethics in them during the course of their academic programmes.

He told the graduates that their tenacity, hard work, resilience and competitive spirit to break new grounds and win will be tested in the next phase of their life outside the academic environment.

Highlighting efforts being made by the University, Babalola noted that the Council in collaboration with the Management was focused on achieving excellence in key areas of the Institution so as to transform the University community into a more conducive environment for learning and creative thinking in order to facilitate the realisation of the University’s vision, mission and set objectives.

Babalola challenged the graduates to put their skills into action and not just their degree certificate, assuring that their aspirations in life will come through if they would make certain sacrifices to push through boundaries likely to stand in their path.

He stressed the need for them to keep evolving by continuously learning and that having educated their mind and stretched their mental capacity to solve problems for the good of the society, they had become one of society’s positive change agents.

In his words: “Life always gives us two choices: Evolve or Repeat. I charge you to keep evolving by continuously learning.

“You have educated your mind and stretched your mental capacity to solve problems for the good of the society. In doing so, you become one of society’s positive change agents.”

Babalola advised the University graduates not to stop dreaming about the audacious future they were aiming to achieve as he hoped to see them in high places before long.

“I urge you never to stop dreaming about the audacious future you strive to achieve. I cannot wait to see you in high places soon,” he added.