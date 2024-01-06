Kayode-Laguda gets APC ticket to fill Gbajabiamila’s rep seat

Financial expert and public servant, Fuad Kayode-Laguda, has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the Surulere 1 Constituency House of Representatives by-election.

Kayode-Laguda emerged as the candidate by winning the party’s primary election held on Saturday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The bye-election fixed for February 3, 2024, is meant to replace the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who represented the constituency before President Bola Tinubu appointed him as his Chief of Staff.