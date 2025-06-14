Kayode Akinyemi, public relations consultant, loses mother

A Lagos State-based public relations consultant and former Head of Corporate Communications of the defunct Skye Bank, now Polaris Bank, and former Director General of Ekiti State Bureau of Strategic Communications, Kayode Akinyemi, has announced the death of his mother, Victoria Oja Bodunde Akinyemi.

According to a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, Mama Akinyemi passed peacefully in the early hours of Friday, June 14, 2026.

Akinyemi, 85, was a devout Christian and prominent member of the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Iyanu, Afao-Ekti, Ekiti State, where she served as a representative of the Good Women Society and also a member of the church choir for many years.

As a community leader and philanthropist, she was the Iya Egbe (Chairlady) of Egbe Igbotoluwa of Afao-Ekiti.

She was survived by children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

May her soul rest in peace.

