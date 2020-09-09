Popular Abuja lawyer, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, added a big and colourful feather to his cap recently with his investiture and commissioning into the Sacred Order of Crownhood of St. Paul.

The high profile event, which took pace at the St. Stephen Cathedral, Ikare-Akoko, Ondo State, was performed by the Bishop of Akoko Diocese, Rt. Rev. Bada, and assisted by all the clergies of the diocese.

By the investiture, Sir Ajulo, who is also the Diocesan Registrar, joined the elite club of distinguished members honoured for their immeasurable contributions to the development and advancement of the diocese and the Church of God in general.

The Akoko Diocese has such eminent Nigerians as Hon. Justice Ademola Bola of the Ondo State High Court, who is the Diocesan Chancellor.

Those commissioned into the Crownhood alongside Sir Ajulo are Chief Joseph Sanusi, former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor; Chief Solomon Oladunni of Mobil Producing Nigeria; Dr. Bode Olajumoke; Dr. Olu Agunloye; Chief Gbolahan Ayodele ( Doherty) and Erelu Ollusola Obada, among others.

The Deji of Akure, Olukare of Ikare and Olubaka of Oka led other traditional chiefs to witness the investiture.

Also present at the event were: General Rufus Owonibi (retd), General Dayo Olukoju, Dr. Tunji Abayomi (Pro-Chancellor, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko), Rt. Hon. Jumoke Akindele (the first Ondo State female Speaker), Hon. I. Ibitolu, Hon. Dele Olujobi, and Hon. Kazeem Adeoye.

Sir Ajulo was head of Chamber of Dr. Tunji Abayomi’s law firm before he bowed out to found his own chambers.

