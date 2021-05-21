Lawyer and social rights activist, Kayode Ajulo, has endorsed the decision of the Southern Governors Forum banning open grazing as “a step in the right direction”.

He also accused those speaking against the governors’ decision of attempting to fan into flame the embers of sectionalism, and to polarize the people along ethnic lines.

Ajulo said it is puerile to argue that banning open grazing in the South amounts to depriving people from exercising their constitutional rights to ply their trades in any part of the country.

“I cannot, for instance, say because I am a legal practitioner, Barrister & Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria proceed to Aso Villa or any place whatsoever and pitch my tent as a chamber on the footing that I have freedom of movement without obtaining permit from the beneficial owner and or relevant allied authorities,” he said.

He said open grazing is archaic, anachronistic and out of synch with modern day realities; and that, in fact, itinerate rearing of animal and breeding animals on crops, grass and other plants which might be dangerous to the health of the animals and allowing animals to wander for several kilometres are forms of cruelty to animals punishable under the penal laws.

Ajulo cited Section 495 of the Criminal Code which he said prohibits cruelty to animals.

“Ranching offers more benefits to both the herders and farmers and to the peaceful co-existence of the nation. The benefits of ranching as evidenced in other parts of the world include the production of healthier animals, production of better products and protection of the ecosystem,” he opined.

He cited a ruling of an Abuja Federal High Court, which on Thursday affirmed the right of Nigerian states to implement anti-grazing laws in their domains.

Ajulo said this position already weakens the position of those he called naysayers to open grazing.

The court, according to him, rejected a suit seeking to compel President Muhammadu Buhari to direct security agencies to enforce the Benue Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranching Law of 2017.

The judge, in the judgement, also said the enforcement of the anti-grazing law having been validly passed by the Benue House of Assembly, for instance, “lies with the state government.”

Ajulo said the “fresh from the bakery” judgment affirming the power of state governments to enforce the anti-open grazing law in their states is an impetus for the implementation of such a statute where they are already in place and an inspiration for others to seek to have it.

