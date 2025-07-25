Kayode Adaramodu quits PDP, joins ADC in Ekiti

A governorship aspirant in the Ekiti 2022 gubernatorial election, Kayode Adaramodu, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ekiti State chapter and informed of his decision to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The politician made his resignation known in a six-paragraph letter addressed to his PDP Ward 1 Chairman of Ekiti Southwest Local Government, Ekiti State.

Adaramodu noted that it is a painful goodbye to the PDP and a hopeful new beginning of a new party for him.

According to him, he joined the PDP with a sincere heart: prepared to serve, contribute, and help build a nation anchored on justice, fairness, unity, and people’s wellbeing.

But he said the PDP lost this path due to distrust and an inability to evolve.

The letter reads in part: “As you are aware, my membership of the party was characterized by years of commitment, service, and sacrifice.

“I joined the PDP with a sincere heart, prepared to serve, contribute, and help build a nation anchored in justice, fairness, unity, and the well-being of its people.

“I gave my time, my voice, my ideas, and my resources in pursuit of these objectives and goals. I did so, not for personal gain, but out of conviction.

“I truly hoped that we could, together, build something Nigeria, and particularly Ekiti, would be proud of.

“I joined the PDP at a time when it held power and carried the hopes of many.

“But over time, the party lost direction — first in power, now in opposition.

“We had the people’s trust. But we allowed leadership failures to erode our credibility, and instead of rebuilding from our mistakes, we embraced internal divisions and selfish ambitions as virtues, in opposition!

“Today, I can no longer, in good conscience, remain part of a structure that is no longer aligned with the values that brought me into politics.

“Unfortunately, the foundational ideals were replaced with division, distrust, and an inability to evolve.

“I raised my voice for unity, warned against the baseless divisions, and called for renewal. Sadly, those efforts were often ignored.

“The party, once full of promise, lost its way, first in government and now in opposition.

“I now look ahead to a new movement of Nigerians committed.”

As the Deputy Director, Field Operations, PDP Presidential Campaign Council during the 2023 elections, Adaramodu thanked the PDP for the opportunity to serve and wished the party well as it navigates its path forward.

