KatsinaDecides: PDP heads to court over Katsina election result

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the outcome of Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Katsina State, saying it will go to court.

The Director General, Atiku/Lado Campaign Council, Dr Mustapha Inuwa announced the party’s decision at a news briefing Monday in Katsina.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Dr Dikko Radda won the governorship election with 859,892 votes.

He defeated the opposition PDP candidate, Yakubu Lado-Danmarke, who secured 486,620 votes.

According to Inuwa, the result did not reflect the turnout of voters on Saturday.

“There was no election in the state. We want to inform you without any ambiguity that we have condemned and rejected the election conducted on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

“It was characterized by intimidation, blackmail, inducement, harassment and all sorts of malpractices.”

He also claimed that PDP supporters were denied the right to vote especially in areas where the party has a large support base.

“So, I wish to inform you that we reject and condemn it, and we are going to court to challenge the entire exercise.”