Katsina swears in new Head of Service, retains former as Reform Adviser

Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State has sworn in Alhaji Falalu Bawale as the state’s new Head of Service.

The governor also swore in the immediate former Head of Service, Usman Isiyaku, as his Special Adviser on Public Service Reforms and State Executive Council Member.

Among the dignitaries present at the swearing-in ceremony, held at the Government House chambers, are the State Deputy Governor, Malam Faruq Lawal Jobe, the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Abdullahi Garba Faskari, and some members of the State Executive Council.

In his remarks, Governor Radda, after administering the oath of office and oath of allegiance, noted that both the new Head of Service and the Special Adviser were appointed on merit.

He posited that the new Head of Service requires the cooperation of all the permanent secretaries to deliver for the growth and prosperity of the state.

According to the governor, the administration has a lot to achieve and time is a constraint, thus the need to have all hands on deck.

Speaking on the choice of his Special Adviser, Governor Dikko Radda described him as a committed and trustworthy personality and as such prompted the state administration to retain him to benefit more from his vast experience.