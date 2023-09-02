Trending
Katsina supports victims of banditry with N20m

 The Katsina State Government has disbursed  N20 million to support 33 families of local vigilante members  who lost their lives in the line of duty .

 Gov.  Dikko Radda announced   this during the  presentation of cash to the victims’ families in Katsina on Saturday.

 Radda represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abdullahi Faskari, said that some  of the beneficiaries would  receive N500,000 cash.

 The governor added that no fewer than  10  vigilante members who sustained injuries and a policeman  get N250,000 each, while the family of one military officer who also lost his life received N1 million cash.

He added that  that some members of the public who sustained injuries  during the recent  bandit attacks across the affected areas would also be considered in due course.

Radda explained that  the gesture was part of his campaign promises towards appreciating those who sacrificed their lives and comfort in  securing the state.

He assured the commitment of his administration towards fighting  insecurity and other  criminal tendencies  across the state.

“My  office is always open for advice and suggestions that will assist our  administration to fulfill and actualise its promises,” he said.

Alhaji Sa’idu Danja, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Support of Victims of Banditry earlier said the government had spent over N11.8 million for the treatment of  victims of banditry attacks.

According to him, over  80 victims were treated free of charged  at various health facilities, adding  about  40 of them had since been discharged.

 Also,Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumin Kabir-Usman, commended the gesture and appealed to the government to expand the scope to accommodate more victims.

 The royal father  was represented by the Galadiman Katsina and District Head of Malumfashi, Alhaji Sadiq Abdullahi-Mahuta.

 Malam Salisu Rabo-Kurfi, State Commander of Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), appreciated the government saying the support was desirous and  timely.

 Malam Garba Musa who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries described the gesture as miraculous as they never expected it.

He assured that they would make judicious use of the cash donations.

