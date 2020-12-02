A sex worker in Katsina State, Zainab Adamu, also known as Justina, has been arrested by operatives of the Katsina State Police Command for conspiring with her friend, an indigene of Delta State, to sell her four-month-old baby to one Chinwindi Omeh of Anambra State for N300,000.

This was disclosed in a statement by the spokesman of the Command, Gambo Isah, in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Isah, Adamu, 25, an indigene of Adamawa State, but residing in Kofar Kaura Layout, Katsina, conspired with Kenneth, 32, also of Kofar Kaura Layout, to sell her baby girl to Omeh, 43.

He said in the course of investigation, another suspect, Chukwudi Elias Nnali, aged 45, of the same address and brother toOmeh, was also arrested for aiding and abetting the commission of the offence.

The sums of one N165,000 and N85,000 were recovered from Adamu and Kenneth respectively as proceeds of the sale of the baby.

Isah said investigation was ongoing.