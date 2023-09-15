Katsina set to begin scholarship awards to indigent students

The Katsina Scholarship Board has fixed late September for the commencement of scholarship awards to successful indigent students across all tertiary institutions in the state.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the board, Malam Salisu Lawal-Kerau, disclosed this in a statement in Katsina, indicating that the exercise would commence September 18.

According to him, the exercise is scheduled to end October 9 in various higher institutions of learning within Katsina and its environs.

ALSO READ:

Kwara government issues deadline to contractor handling KWASU satellite campuses:

Mother of Kakatar Group of Companies Vice President, Ego Emesua, dies at 81

FG pledges to collaborate with Governors to harness solid mineral resources

“The students who applied for scholarship as fresh students in 2020/2021 academic session, are hereby informed that the board has concluded arrangements to issue them award letters in their various institutions within Katsina Metropolis and its environs.

Therefore all fresh students are required to come along with a photocopy of registration receipt, or remitta, and a valid school Identity card, before collecting their scholarship awards

“Similarly, verification would be conducted for all continuing students.

“They are also expected to come along with a photocopy of their scholarship letters, registration receipts or remitta, for verification,” Lawal-Kerau said.