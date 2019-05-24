As part of effort to control menace of kidnapping and rustling in the state, Katsina State Government has reviewed punishment for the offenses to death sentences.

Governor Aminu Masari disclosed this while assenting to amended Penal Code and Administration of Criminal Justice Law on Friday in Katsina.

He said the laws were revisited as the state was being confronted with security challenges and the need to deal with any suspect that may be found wanting.

He said: “The two laws signed today, particularly the Penal Code, has been amended, particular the sections dealing with kidnapping, rustling, rape and other related offences.

“The punishment for kidnapping and rustling now are made capital offences, which carry the mandatory death sentences.

“The offence for rape now carries life sentence, in addition to fine and compensation to the victim.”

He said the laws would serve as deterrent to those that may be convicted and others that had the intention of committing them.

The Commissioner for Justice, Ahmad El-marzuq, said the penal code laws had been reviewed to capture and address the emerging crimes bedeviling the country.

El-marzuk also said that the state government had adopted and domesticated the Administration of Criminal Justice Act to ensure speedy trial in the state.

He thanked the governor for his support towards amendment of the laws.