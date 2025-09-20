Katsina probes councillors, CDOs over financial mismanagement

The Katsina State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (KTPCACC) says it is investigating 15 councillors and Community Development Officers (CDOs) over alleged extortion and financial mismanagement.

The Secretary of the Commission, Alhaji Jamilu Abdulsalam, disclosed this to newsmen in a statement issued on Friday in Katsina.

Abdulsalam said preliminary findings showed that some Community Development Officers (CDOs) were also allegedly involved in extorting funds from members of the public.

According to him, the councillors and CDOs allegedly committed the offence during the distribution of subsidised fertiliser under the Community Development Programme (CDP).

He said: “The combined alleged extortion by the CDOs and councillors exceeds N46 million.

“Some have admitted their roles and even begun making refunds.

“Others remain under investigation, and the Commission is pursuing all lawful means to ensure accountability and recovery of the public funds.”

Abdulsalam also said the commission is investigating alleged misappropriation in the Katsina State Department of Banking and Finance involving more than N136.1 million.

He explained that N31.8 million was verified as properly expended, leaving N104.3 million as the allegedly misappropriated sum.

He said: “So far, the commission has recovered over N70 million.

“Efforts continue to recover the balance and ensure accountability.”

The Secretary assured that all allegations were being investigated with utmost seriousness and professionalism.

He stressed that KTPCACC remained committed to protecting public resources, promoting accountability, and upholding transparency and integrity in the state.

“Members of the public are strongly encouraged to report corruption, financial misconduct, abuse of office, and related matters for investigation and necessary action,” Abdulsalam added.

In a related matter, he revealed that the Commission is also probing four secondary school principals, following a report from the State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

“They allegedly mismanaged more than N6.6 million, while one of them is also accused of selling school property,” he said.

