Katsina State police command said that bandits numbering over 150 on Wednesday June 2, 2021 armed with AK -47 rifles, attacked Wurma and Yarbudu villages in Kurfi Local Government Area.

It said its team of Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel stationed at Wurma engaged the hoodlums into a fierce gun battle and repelled their attack, neutralizing one of the bandits in the process and recovering one of their operational motorcycles.

According to the spokesman of the command, SP Gambo Isah, another set of operatives led by the Area Commander, Dutsinma, blocked the bandits’ escape route at Yarbudu village and engaged them in a gun duel.

The bandits fled into the forest, many of them with gunshot wounds.

“In the course of profiling the scene, four bandits were neutralized and five of their motorcycles were recovered,” Isah said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the command has appealed to members of the public to cooperate with security agencies by giving them credible information on bandits and their collaborators, especially those supplying them with arms and ammunition, informants and other essential commodities.