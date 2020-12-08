The Katsina State Police Command has foiled a kidnapping attempt, rescuing 13 victims.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a statement.

It was learnt that on Monday at about 4am, the Divisional Police Officer of Kankara Division, led “Operation Puff Adder” to Gatakawa village, based on the report that bandits in their numbers, on motorbikes, armed with AK 47 rifles, shooting sporadically, attacked the village, broke shops and stole food items and kidnapped 13 persons.

Isah said that subsequently, the team engaged the bandits into a gun duel and dislodged them.

He stated that the team succeeded in rescuing all the kidnapped victims and recovered all the items stolen by the bandits.

He noted that search parties are combing the area with a view of arresting the injured bandits and/or recover their dead bodies.

The PPRO added that investigation was ongoing.