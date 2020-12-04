The Katsina State Police Command on Friday engaged bandits in a gun duel in Safana Local Government Area during which they recovered 102 goats, eight sheep and two cows stolen from the village by the bandits.

It was learnt that at about 1:10am, Area Commander, Dutsinma, led a team of Policemen and blocked Tsaskiya cattle route, Safana LGA, based on the report that bandits in their numbers, armed with AK 47 rifles, have attacked Tamo village, Kurfi LGA and rustled domestic animals.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a statement.

Isah said the hoodlums followed through the route and the police team engaged them in a serious gun duel.

He stated that the team succeeded in dislodging the bandits and recovered the domestic animals.

He noted that the search parties are still combing the area with a view to arresting the bandits and/or recover their dead bodies.

He added that investigation was ongoing.