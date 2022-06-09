Katsina police command presents N53.9m cheques to deceased families

The Katsina State Police Command on Wednesday presented cheques of over N53.9 million to 25 families and next of kins of deceased police officers, who died in active service.

The Command’s Commissioner, Idrisu Dabban, presented the cheques to the families of the late police officers.

Dabban said the gesture was part of the Family Welfare/Insurance Scheme initiated by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

According to him, the scheme was initiated to provide the families of deceased officers the necessary support.

Dabban commended the IGP for improving the welfare of the officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force.

He also urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money for their wellbeing.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Al’amin Nuradeen, thanked Baba for the welfare package and promised that they would utilise the money judiciously.