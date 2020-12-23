The Katsina State Police Command has presented Group Life Assurance cheques to families of Police Officers who died while in active service to their fatherland.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Sanusi Buba, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, presented the cheques to families of the slain officers.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a statement.

According to the PPRO, the CP while presenting the cheques to the next-of-kin of the deceased police officers, urged the beneficiaries to judiciously use the money to better their lives.

He stated that the CP also prayed that the almighty Allah grants eternal rest to the souls of the departed colleagues, continue to bless and take care of the kits and kins they have left behind.

Isah added that the CP also thanked the Inspector-General of Police for the kind gesture.