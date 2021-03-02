The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a member of a notorious syndicate of bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers.

It was learnt that on February 22 at about 3pm, the Command succeeded in arresting one Umar Abubakar, alias MAKWA, 27, of Tigga Ligyal village, Faskari LGA of Katsina State, a notorious member of the bandits and kidnap for ransom syndicate terrorising Faskari, Dandume and Sabuwa LGAs of Katsina State and Zaria of Kaduna State.

The Public Relations Officer of the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, said in the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to belonging to the camp of one notorious bandits’ leader, MUMMINI, who is now at large.

Isah stated the suspect further confessed to have participated in series of kidnappings, the recent being that of Sabuwa and Zaria LGAs of Katsina and Kaduna States in which the sum of N600,000 and N300,000 respectively were collected from the victims’ families.

Isah noted that the suspect also confessed to have participated in cattle rustling at Dansabau, Maru LGA of Zamfara State.

Similarly, the police arrested one informant, receiver of rustled cows from bandits and recovered two cows.

According to the PPRO, on February 26 at about 2pm, based on credible intelligence, the Command succeeded in arresting one Ibrahim Yusuf, 30, of Magaji Wando village of Dandume LGA in possession of two suspected rustled cows at Sheme Market, Faskari LGA of Katsina State.

He stated that in the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to have specialised as informant to bandits and also in receiving rustled cows from the bandits in Faskari, Dandume and Giwa LGAs of Katsina and Kaduna States.

Isah added that investigation was ongoing.