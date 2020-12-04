The Katsina State Police Command has arrested an informer to bandits at Dutsinma LGA.

It was learnt that on November 12 at about 2-m, based on a tip off, the Command succeeded in arresting one Bilyaminu Ma’aruf, 35, of Kadangaru Quarters, and Sani Umaru, 40, of Gammo village of Dutsinma LGA of Katsina State, informers to bandits in the forest.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a statement.

Isah said in the course of investigation, the suspects confessed to have masterminded the kidnappings of so many residents of Dutsinma area, including that of one Amina Usman, 20, of Dutsinma, in which the sum of N900,000 was paid to the kidnappers as a ransom and the sum of N20,000 was given to them as their share of the crime.

The PPRO said the suspects further confessed to have provided information to bandits that led to the kidnapping of one Amina Shu’aibu, 22, of same address, who later escaped from the bandits and several other similar kidnappings incidents in the area.

He added that investigation was ongoing.