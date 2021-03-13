The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a syndicate of fraudsters for being in possession of counterfeit currency.

It was learnt that last week Saturday at about 10:30pm, based on a tip off, the Command succeeded in arresting the duo of Sa’id Haruna, 21, and Usman Jibrin, 21, both of Sabon Titin Kwado, in possession of five bundles of $100 notes suspected to be counterfeit.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Gambo Isah, said in the course of investigation, the suspects confessed to the commission of the crime.

Haruna and JIbrin said they got the fake dollar currency in Kano State, which led to the arrest of the following suspects: Idris Abubakar, 48; Yunusa Muhammed, 44; Sabi’U Abdullahi; and Muhammed Abdullahi, 35, all of Kano State.

The PPRO noted that 21 bundles, 20 pieces N1,000 denomination, 14 bundles of N500 denomination, 20 bundles of $100 denomination, 135 pieces of 10,000 Francs CFA denomination, 239 pieces of 5,000 Francs CFA denomination, and 344 of 2,000 Francs CFA denomination were recovered in their possession during police search.

Isah added that investigation was ongoing.