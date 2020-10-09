The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a notorious bandit, cattle rustler and recovered one AK47 rifle from him.
It was learnt that on September 26, 2020, the O/C SARS Katsina carried out a sting operation at Runka village, Safana LGA of Katsina State and arrested one 25-year-old Hamisu Sani, of Garin Gambo village, Safana LGA, Katsina State, who has been terrorising the area.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident in a statement.
According to the Isah, in the course of the investigation, one AK 47 rifle was recovered in the possession of Sani.
The Command also added that investigation was ongoing.
