The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a notorious bandit, cattle rustler and recovered one AK47 rifle from him.

It was learnt that on September 26, 2020, the O/C SARS Katsina carried out a sting operation at Runka village, Safana LGA of Katsina State and arrested one 25-year-old Hamisu Sani, of Garin Gambo village, Safana LGA, Katsina State, who has been terrorising the area.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident in a statement.

According to the Isah, in the course of the investigation, one AK 47 rifle was recovered in the possession of Sani.

The Command also added that investigation was ongoing.