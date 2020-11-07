The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a member of a syndicate that specialises in snatching of motorcycles in the state.

It was learnt that on October 24 at about 9:45pm, the Command succeeded in arresting one Mohammed Zaharadeen, 30, of Sabuwar Unguwa quarters, Katsina.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed the incident in a statement.

According to Isah, nemesis caught up with the hoodlum when he chartered a motorcycle rider from Kofar Guga roundabout to Dutsin Safe Bachelors’ quarters, Katsina and robbed him.

He said when the motorcycle rider reached an isolated area at the quarters, Zaharadeen asked the rider to stop and immediately two young men came out from nowhere on a black Jincheng, attacked the motorcyclist and robbed him of his Boxer motorcycle, red in colour, unregistered, valued for N175,000.

Isah noted that while the suspect tried to run away on the Jincheng Robber motorcycle, he was immediately apprehended.

He stated that in the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to have committed the crime along with one Haruna, alias Officer, and one Muntari, alias Tudu.

Isah also said one Abubakar Haruna and Abubakar Abdullahi, both of Natsinta Army Barracks, Katsina, identified the arrested suspect, Muhammed Zaharaddin, to be among the syndicate that attacked them and snatched their motorcycles in Katsina.

He added that investigation was ongoing.

In a related development, the Katsina State Police Command has arrested bandits and recovered 62 rustled sheep.

It was learnt that on October 22 at about 10:30am, the Area Commander, Dutsinma led Operation Puff Adder and vigilante group to Banye forest, Kurfi LGA of the state and accosted one Abubakar Usman, 25, of Bajinawa village, Dutsinma LGA of Katsina conveying 62 sheep belonging to one Dogo Salmanu, a gang leader of bandits terrorising Kurfi, Dutsinma, Safana and Kankia.

According to Isah, investigation was ongoing.

The Command also arrested drug peddlers who belong to a gang of miscreants, otherwise known as kauraye.

It was learnt that from November 1 to 4 based on credible intelligence, the Command succeeded in carrying out raids on suspected criminal hideouts, black spots and flash points in Katsina metropolitan area and its environs and arrested twenty suspected drug peddlers.

The PPRO said one Saifullahi Charanchi and one other were arrested with 250 Diazepam tablets, while one Babanle alias Dangashi of Marina quarters, Katsina was arrested with 400,000 tablets of Exol-5.

Isah said the following suspects, who were also arrested, are Ahmed Lawal, aka Balaga; Sani Hamisu, aka Kuru; Inusa Samaila, aka Kauchi; Abubakar Abu, aka Anyalo; Ibrahim Umar, aka Shantu, all from Farinu Yaro, Kofar-Guga and Chale quarters of the state.

He said: “Musa Aliyu aka Danmusa, Abdulaziz Ya’u aka Jariri, Habibu Umar aka Danhabibu, Naziru Muharazu aka Duka Taki, Muhammed Abdulrashi aka Dogo, Umar Aminu aka Amfani are all from Sabuwar Unguwa quarters, Katsina.

“Anuby Muhammed aka Lolo, Habibu Ibrahim aka Tree, Usman Lawal aka Manu Unguwar Alkali, Lawal Ibrahim aka Alomi, Isah Yunusa aka Daddy, Umar Babangida aka Danbaba of Rafin Dadi quarters, Katsina.

“Jamilu Sagir aka Dan-Oga of Kofar Murusa quarters of the state.”

Isah added that the exhibits recovered from the suspects are one cutlass, criminal charms, some Indian hemp, dangerous drugs tablet, liquid sprits and 20 suspected stolen mobile handsets.