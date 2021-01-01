The Katsina State Police Command says it recorded some tremendous successes against the menace of banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other forms of crime and criminality in the state, being the last month in the year 2020.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Sanusi Buba, disclosed this during a press conference held at the Command Headquarters on Thursday.

According to CP, several bandits were arrested from their criminal hideouts and large cache of arms and ammunition recovered.

Buba said: “The deployment of Police Special Forces, Counter-Terrorism Units and Police Mobile Force in addition to the existing “Operation Puff Adder” by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Muhammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, mni, to Katsina state witnessed massive deployment of personnel and equipment in the frontline areas leading to massive raids and several arrests of suspected bandits from their criminal hideouts and recovery of large cache of arms and ammunition.

“Let me quickly appreciate the effort of the State Government under the leadership of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, CFR FNIM, the Executive Governor of Katsina state for his unflinching support to the security agencies.

“I will like to also commend the concerted efforts of all officers and men of the Command for their total commitment towards protection of life and property as well as ensuring public safety and order in the state.

“Let me also pay tributes to our gallant officers who have paid the supreme price in the line of duty.

“May their souls rest in perfect peace and may the God Almighty grant their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“Also those who suffered different degrees of injuries in the cause of this campaign, may God Almighty restore their health to normalcy.

“Notwithstanding the modest achievements, more still need to be done next year which starts tomorrow.

“It is absolutely imperative, to warn that unrepentant bandits and their collaborators or informants should either surrender or be dealt with according to extant laws of the land.

“So far, the Command recorded the following achievements in the year under review:

“A total number of one thousand, five hundred and three suspected criminals were arrested in connection with one thousand, and twenty-four reported cases. While a total number of one thousand, one hundred and sixteen arrested suspects are undergoing prosecution in various competent Courts of Law in the State.

“Two hundred and sixty-seven suspected Armed Robbers were arrested and charged to Court.

“Three hundred and four suspected Kidnappers were also arrested and charged to court.

“Three hundred and ninety-three kidnapped victims were rescued from the hoodlums, while twenty-nine bandits were neutralized in gun battle.

“Five hundred and twenty-six suspected Cattle Rustlers were arrested during the period under review, while One thousand, three hundred and sixty-six cows, one thousand, two hundred and eleven sheep, two hundred and seventy-one goats and 4 donkeys were recovered from the hoodlums.

“Two hundred and eighty-seven suspects were arrested in respect of two hundred and thirty-six reported cases of rape and charged to court.

“Twenty-two suspects were arrested in fourteen reported cases of unnatural offences.

“Forty-seven victims of Human Trafficking were rescued in six reported cases of Human Trafficking which were transferred to NAPTIP office in Kano.

“Eighteen suspected stolen motor vehicles were also recovered during the period under review

Fifty suspected stolen/bandits’ motorcycles were also recovered

Arms and ammunition recovered:

24 AK 47 rifles recovered

1 LAR Rifle

1 Assault Rifle

1 Double Barrel

10 Locally made pistols

20 Locally made guns

600 rounds of 7.62mm Ammunition recovered.

“Members of the Fourth Realm, I will like to acknowledge and appreciate your immense cooperation and partnership with the Command.

“You have sincerely and passionately displayed fraternity and collaboration towards strengthening the relative peace and security in the state through your fair and balanced reportage of the Command activities.

“The fight against crime and criminality is so dynamic and not an easy one, but I urge you to continue to project the hard and good work of the Police and other security agencies to the general public.

“I must mention the effort of the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Air Force, the Department of State Security Services, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps and indeed other security agencies for their collaborative effort in this campaign.

“Let me also use this opportunity to call on good people of Katsina state that we are determined to ensure sustenance and indeed improvement on the security situation in the state.

“I also wish to call on the maximum support of all and sundry in the aid of security agencies in the state.

“We cannot do it alone. People must not be aloof or indifferent to what is happening around them.

“We need credible information on the activities of bandits and also the suppliers of fuel, motorbikes, food and other logistics that facilitates crime and criminality.

“Well-meaning private individuals can also assist the Police and other security agencies with logistics supplies – like vehicles etc. Government cannot do it alone. All hands must be on deck to guarantee peace and security in the state. Thanks and God bless.”