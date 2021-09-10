Katsina police arrest 20 for violating ‘containment order’, recover 80 suspected rustled animals

The Katsina State command of the Nigeria Police says it has arrested 17 persons who violated the state’s containment order.

The PRO gave the names of those arrested as: Aminu Ibrahim, 30; Isiyaku Umar,40; Suleiman Ali; Yusuf Mu’azu; Yakubu Muhammed, Imrana Abdullahi, Adamu Ibrahim, Fahad Isah, Muntari Yusuf, Umar Ibrahim, Abdullahi Lawal, Muntari Ibrahim, Awwalu Ibrahim, Rabi’u Kabiru, Tasi’u Isah, Masa’udu Tukur, Sirajo Isah and Muntari Ibrahim.

He said the suspects have confessed to the commission of the offence and will be charged to court.

In another development, another three suspects, Rabi’u Usman, 35; Sa’idu Shu’aibu, 38, and Awwalu Abdullah,40, all of Wanzamai village, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, were also for arrested for flouting the containment order put in place by the state government.

It also confiscated 80 suspected rustled animals, comprising sheep and goats in a Canter lorry with registration number ABS 647 XA driven by one Aliyu Abubakar, 32,of Kurmin Mashi, Kaduna State.

According to a statement by the command’s spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, the suspects confessed to the commission of the offence and further stated that they were conveying the animals to Abuja.

The command also said it had arrested one Auwal Aliyu, 32, whom it described as a “fugitive, a notorious bandit on the wanted list of the police and Batsari community for various crimes bordering on banditry.”

Isah said the suspect was arrested at a motor park, at Kufi LGA trying to board a vehicle.

“In the course of investigation, six SIM cards of various GSM network providers, a complete set of vigilante uniform and ID card were recovered in his possession during police search,” he said.

The PPRO also said officers of the 17 Brigade Army Headquarters, Natsinta Barracks, while on patrol along Yan Tumaki to Danmusa road, arrested Isiya Abdullahi, 40, and Usman Mamman, 30 while they were conveying two drums of diesel inside a motor vehicle, Golf III wagon, with registration number VA 417 KJA, suspected to be a supply to the bandits in the bush.

He said investigation ongoing.