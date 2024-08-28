Katsina plans 30-day onslaught against bandits, kidnappers -Official

The Katsina State Government says it is set for a 30-day sustained security operation in the 19 bandits-infested local government areas of the state to protect lives and properties.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr Nasir Mu’azu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Katsina.

Mu’azu explained that the government would be utilising the combined forces of all the security agencies in the state for the operations.

He said that the decision to embark on the operation was taken at an expanded security meeting by the government and chiefs of security agencies in the state.

According to him, the meeting was convened by Gov. Dikko Radda, in a bid to address the recent obnoxious surge in bandits’ attacks in some LGAs.

Mu’azu said, “The affected LGAs include: Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankia, Faskari, Dandume, Sabuwa, Dutsin-ma, Kurfi, Kankara, Musawa, Matazu, Malumfashi, Danja, Bakori, Funtua, Charanchi and Batagarawa.”

The commissioner said that the meeting brought together key stakeholders including members of the State Security Council, Local Governments Chairmen, District Heads and the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs).

Others, he said, were the representatives from the Department of State Services, vigilance groups, Katsina Community Watch Corps Commanders and the NSCDC.

He revealed that after extensive deliberations, the meeting unanimously adopted the following resolutions:

“Implementation of a community-based approach to security, leveraging local intelligence and participation.

“Launch of a 30-day sustained operation across all 19 local government areas, utilising the combined forces of all security agencies to protect lives and properties.

“Activation of a four-tier security structure established by the Katsina State law to galvanise coordinated community based security operations.

“Empowerment of affected local government councils to provide modalities for security operations, emphasising strong community-based intelligence gathering mechanisms.”

Mu’azu further said that the forum called on the traditional rulers to use their platforms to preach and pray for peace, unity, and prosperity in the state.

“These measures represent a comprehensive and collaborative approach to tackling the security challenges facing our communities,” he said.

He assured that the government was committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents and would spare no effort in implementing those resolutions.

“We urge all citizens to cooperate with security agencies and report any suspicious activities in their areas.

“Together, we can build a safer and more secure Katsina State,” the commissioner said.

