Katsina partners travel agency for hitch-free lesser Hajj operations

The Katsina State government has announced plans to partner with Al-Rufaqa Travels and Tours to ensure the smooth conduct of this year’s lesser Hajj (Umrah) operations in the state.

Alhaji Badaru Karofi, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board, announced this in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday in Katsina.

He said the Executive Director of the board, Alhaji Suleiman Nuhu-Kuki, revealed this while leading his management team for a meeting with the chairman of Al-Rufaqa, Alhaji Abdulkadir Kofan-Sauri.

According to Karofi, the meeting was aimed at ironing out grey areas in the envisaged partnership agreement between the two bodies.

“The meeting also reviewed the progress achieved towards the commencement of the Umrah operations by the board as approved by Governor Aminu Masari.

“Suleiman-Kuki expressed optimism that the experience of the two partners will facilitate speedy commencement of Umrah operation from Katsina.

“Such will ease hardship experienced by people of Katsina State interested in performing the Umrah,” the statement said.

It added that other issues discussed included measures introduced by the Saudi Arabian government to guide smooth Umrah operations.

“The Executive Director informed the meeting that Katsina is blessed with one of Africa’s best airline Hajj carrier, Max Air, Nigeria limited.

“The board values strategic partners like Max airline in both the Umrah and Hajj season operations,” Karofi quoted Nuhu-Kuki as saying.

Karofi said Nuhu-Kuki also expressed delight over the maximum support and cooperation extended to the board by the National Hajj Commission, other relevant partners and sister agencies in Nigeria.

Responding, the chairman Al-Rufaqa Travels and Tours, Alhaji Abdulkadir Kofar-Sauri, assured the board of all necessary support to the success of the exercise.