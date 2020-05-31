Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has expressed sorrow over the death of the Secretary, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Katsina State Council, Alhaji Aliyu Yunusa Kofarsoro.

In a statement on Sunday in Katsina by Adbu Labaran, his Director-General on Media, Abdu Labaran, Masari said the state has lost “a very vibrant, dynamic and up-and-coming journalist in the prime of his life and profession”.

The governor described the deceased as having endearing attributes that should form part of the character traits of professional communicators.

He urged journalists in the state to borrow a leaf from the late NUJ scribe by showing total love and commitment to their professional calling.

Masari condoled the Katsina State NUJ Council, management and the staff of Katsina State Television and immediate family of the deceased.

He prayed Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased his sins and rest him in paradise as well as give the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Yunusa-Kofarsoro died on Saturday in Katsina after a brief illness, at the age of 48.

He was survived by a wife and six children.