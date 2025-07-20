Katsina NMA threatens strike over salary adjustment circular

The Nigerian Medical Association, Katsina state chapter, has threatened to embark on strike, over a purported Federal Government circular on salary adjustments for medical and dental practitioners in Nigeria.

This is contained in a communique signed by Dr Muhammadu Sani-Abubakar and Dr Yahaya Salisu-Sodangi, the state NMA Chairman and Secretary respectively and issued to newsmen on Sunday in Katsina.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the communique followed their State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held on Saturday in Katsina.

The NMA Katsina state branch expressed disappointment and unequivocal condemnation over the issue.

“It’s grossly inadequate, misleading and a flagrant violation of the spirit and letter of agreements reached during the collective bargaining process between NMA and the government of Nigeria.

“We hereby reject National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission’s (NSIWC) circular (SWC/S/04/S.218/III/646) dated June 27, 2025 on review of allowances for medical/dental officers in the Federal public service.

“The NMA demands urgent government withdrawal action and fulfillment of all our demands.

“We cannot guarantee a non-disruption of health services if our demands are not met,” the association warned.

It said it expects the government to address their demands as outlined by the National Official Committee (NOC) on July 2.

It also noted that the healthcare sector was on the brink due to unfulfilled promises and poor welfare for doctors.

“NMA condemns the circular purportedly issued to address the consequential adjustment of allowances under the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS, for medical and dental practitioners in Nigeria.

“This is with the immense and urgent brain drain experienced across the nation and the debilitating effect of work burnt-out our members are exposed to on a daily basis.

“The government ought to have improved the welfare, remuneration and social services that will boost the morale of the remaining doctors that have sacrificed to serve our dear fatherland.

“Instead, the silent and unfulfilled promises made by successive governments have pushed the healthcare sector to the brink.

“The biting economic crisis and reduction in purchasing power has made the income nothing to show for,” the communique read in part.

The NMA noted that their members are dedicated and hardworking and it was only right for the government to live up to their responsibilities of ensuring a healthier society.

It further said that with the expiration of the 21 days grace period, they are solidly behind the NOC stance and decisions to embark on strike.

“We hereby expect that attention will be given to our demands as earlier released by the NOC on July 2, 2025.

“We cannot guarantee non-disruption in the health services rendered to the Nigerian people at the expiration of such,” the communique stated.

