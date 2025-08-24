Katsina Massacre: A bloody reminder of bandits’ reign of terror, by Abdullahi Bature Burdugau

The blood of innocent and hapless Nigerians has once again stained the soil of Katsina State. This time is that of faithful Muslim worshippers. In the early hours of the morning at Gidan Munya, Malumfashi Local Government Area, bandits and kidnappers descended on unsuspecting villagers during their Subh (dawn) prayers. By the time the attackers’ guns fell silent, no fewer than thirty precious human beings had been brutally cut down in cold blood. As if that savagery was not enough, they herded five women and children into a room and set them ablaze, reducing them to ashes in an act too barbaric to be comprehended. To compound the tragedy, the criminals also abducted an unverified number of people, mostly women and children, from the community. Thankfully some of them have been rescued by our gallant security forces after days in captivity. There are still more with them and as at this very moment, nothing has been heard about their fate.

This latest atrocity is neither an isolated event nor a spontaneous outburst of violence. For well over a decade now, communities across the northwest geo-political zone of the country have been under siege from bandits and kidnappers who kill, kidnap, torture, loot and pauperise innocent citizens for no apparent reasons other than the craze for money and material acquisitions. Families are broken, farmlands abandoned, and once-thriving and peaceful villages and communities are becoming ghost towns as terrified residents flee in droves to larger towns in search of safety. The result is devastating, life has become nasty and brutish, agricultural production has been crippled, social life disrupted and food insecurity in the North and the country at large dangerously exacerbated, not to mention the unprecedented humanitarian crises.

One must ask: what is the true motive of these bandits and kidnappers? Is it conquest, an attempt to forcefully seize land and power or is it, as they sometimes claim, a quest for justice, based on perceived injustice meted to them, as they always want people to believe? It compounds any logic that how can any genuine demand for fairness or equity be advanced by kidnapping, killing, pillaging and destroying farmlands and abodes, slaughtering worshippers in their mosque, burning women alive, enslaving villagers, rustling and confiscating their cattle, abducting women and children and forcing survivors to work as labourers on stolen farmlands? Their actions are not only indefensible, but a direct assault on the very essence of humanity and coexistence.

In the face of such unspeakable horror, it is heartening that our security forces, particularly, the Nigerian military was the first to respond. Troops swiftly arrived at the scene, preventing further carnage and offering some reassurance to traumatised survivors. Their timely intervention is commendable and serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made daily by security forces who remain at the frontline of this war against terror.

Yet, while soldiers continue to shed blood and sweat in defence of the people, political leadership at the state level has been found wanting. It is shameful that, days after the massacre, the acting governor of Katsina State is yet to visit the bereaved families or offer any form of tangible support, beyond a watery press statement. At a time of deep mourning, when citizens expect their leaders to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them, silence and absence speak volumes of neglect.

The consequences of this unchecked violence are catastrophic. Thousands are fleeing their ancestral homes, creating swelling populations of displaced persons in urban centres without food, shelter, or medical care. Farmlands lie fallow, animals stolen, and economic life has ground to a halt. Hunger and despair are fast becoming the new normal and without urgent intervention, a humanitarian crisis of enormous proportions looms on the horizon.

While it is laudable that Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’adua led other Katsina State National Assembly members to visit the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Army Staff to register their concern, the reverse should have been the case. Their priority should have been to stand with the victims, to hear their cries firsthand and to show empathy in the darkest of times. Leadership must not only be about lobbying from the comfort of Abuja but also about physically identifying with constituents in their hour of grief.

The Nigerian government at all levels must rise beyond rhetoric and token gestures. Banditry and kidnapping have become a hydra-headed monster threatening the survival of communities, the stability of the northwest, and indeed the sovereignty of the nation. It is the duty of government; federal, state and local government, to restore law and order, protect citizens and ensure that no group of criminals enslaves and dehumanises entire populations unchecked. Importantly, the government must also go beyond military action to address the root causes of this problem, poverty, illiteracy, unemployment, porous borders and weak governance structures. Without tackling these fundamentals, the cycle of violence will only continue.

But government effort alone is not enough. Communities must rise up to their responsibilities by showing more resilience, cooperating fully with security forces. It is unacceptable that, as reported, the bandits freely fuelled their motorcycles in preparation for the Gidan Munya attacks without a single report being made. The filling station should be shut down forthwith and the owner prosecuted. Too many people have chosen to aid and abet the criminals, serving as their informants and relaying the movements of security forces for pecuniary gains. Such betrayal of the collective good only worsens the situation. Communities must break free from fear, reject complicity and intensify intelligence-gathering to support those who risk their lives to protect them. The traditional and community leaders must rise up and fish out such criminals in their midst. Most of the criminal activities of these bandits hinge on information supplied by these informants and logistic suppliers.

Another grave misstep has been the ill-advised and lopsided peace deals some communities have entered with some of the bandits. Rather than bringing lasting peace, such agreements have emboldened the criminals, rendering neighbouring villages and communities even more vulnerable. The truth is clear: bandits cannot be trusted and they will never stop until stopped as they grant them safe passage or look the other way while attacking others. The government must therefore declare such peace deals null and void. If any peace arrangement is ever to be considered, it must be comprehensive, transparent and backed by justice.

Those responsible for heinous crimes must face the full wrath of the law, anything less only rewards criminality and perpetuates insecurity.

Justice must also be done. Those who have shed innocent blood must not go unpunished. Communities deserve to see that their lives matter, that the killers of their people and the destroyers of their livelihoods are brought to book and that no one is above the law. Only then can healing, reconciliation, and lasting peace begin.

If decisive action is not taken now, we risk losing more than villages and farmlands; we risk losing the very soul of our nation. The people deserve protection, justice, and dignity, not endless bloodshed and abandonment. As much as we lament and mourn the Gidan Munya massacre, let us take it as an opportunity to end this cycle of madness by finding a lasting solution to banditry and kidnapping in the northwest and all over the country.

. Burdugau is a Kaduna-based public affairs commentator desirous of peace in Nigeria. He can be reached via his social media handles: @bakinbature.

