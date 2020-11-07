The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old man in possession of American dollars suspected to be counterfeit.

It was learnt that on October 31, 2020 at about 4am, a patrol team attached to the Anti-Kauraye succeeded in arresting one Abubakar Aliyu, of Rahamawa quarters, Katsina in possession of 63 pieces of $100 suspected to be counterfeit.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the development in a statement.

According to Isah, in the course of investigation, the suspect mentioned one Aliyu of Rijiyar Lemu quarters, Kano State (now at large) as the source of the said counterfeit currency.

He added that investigation was ongoing.