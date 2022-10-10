Katsina lawmaker dies in Saudi Arabia

The member representing Bakori LGA in Katsina State House of Assembly, Dr Ibrahim Aminu Kurami, has died in Saudi Arabia.

The lawmaker had gone to Saudi to perform Umrah.

According to a family source, he died after a brief illness in Madinah at around 2am Nigerian time.

He left behind two wives, 11 children and three grandchildren.

Kurami was elected into Katsina State House of Assembly in a by-election conducted on October 31, 2020, following the death of his predecessor, Hon. Abdurrazak Ismail Tsiga.