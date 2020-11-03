The Katsina State Government says it has issued no fewer than 2,000 Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) from 2015 to date.

The Commissioner, State Ministry of Lands and Survey, Alhaji Usman Nadada, made the disclosure, while fielding questions from newsmen on Monday in Katsina.

“It is my pleasure to inform you that those technical hitches in the issuance of C of O have now been resolved.

“In barely five years, we have executed over 2,000 certificates.

“I am glad to inform you that going by the measures we are currently putting on ground, as well as the anticipated take off of Katsina State Geographic Information Services, before the end of this administration, the number of certificates executed will increase,” he said.

He explained that a GIS software peculiar to the state had already been customized to enhance the process.

The commissioner also said that the government had provided 120 plots at various locations across the state during the period under review.

Nadada noted that out of the number, 88 were mainly for residential, commercial and industrial purposes, while the remaining 32 were for the government.

The commissioner also revealed that the government paid N1 billion as compensation to land owners whose lands were used for the execution of development projects in the state.

He also said that the ministry had generated N300 million as revenue to the government during the period under review.

“We believe that there is potential in land for a drastic improvement in Internally Generated Revenue.

“We plan to exploit this potential project through some programmes like the GIS,” he said.