Katsina government to probe alleged torture by Hisbah personnel

Katsina State government has constituted a seven-member committee to investigate alleged torture against personnel of the state’s Hisbah Board.

This is coming against the backdrop of a viral video allegedly showing personnel of the board torturing individuals.

The Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Garba-Faskari, said the decision was sequel to the reports and complaints received by the government.

According to him, the acting governor, Faruk Lawal-Jobe, directed for the setting up of the committee to investigate the allegations and make recommendations.

Garba-Faskari revealed that the committee would be headed by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Alhaji Aliyu Lawal.

He said that members of the committee were drawn from the Ministries of Religious Affairs, Internal Security and Justice, the Department of Public Service Administration, and Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), while the Director Security, SSG office would serve as secretary.

The committee was mandated to investigate the veracity or otherwise of the alleged torture of individuals by the Hisbah personnel.

“Investigate other allegations of victimisation and torture being perpetuated by the operatives; study the law establishing Hisbah board with a view to determining lapses (if any) leading to violations of human rights.

“To come up with recommendations that will address findings, identify Hisbah personnel who are involved in the act of victimisation and torture of people and recommend sanctions as appreciate,” he said.

The committee is expected to submit its report within 10 days.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hisbah, is an Arabic word meaning “accountability,” and refers to an Islamic religious concept that calls for enjoining what is right and forbidding what is wrong on every Muslim.

Many states in the northern part of the country established the Hisbah board following the introduction of the Sharia in the early 2000.

The Hisbah corps, which operates under the jurisdiction of the Hisbah board comprises government officials, religious leaders and enforcement agents.

Its mode of operation is highly decentralied with local units being supervised by committees composed of officials and citizens in their respective communities.

