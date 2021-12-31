Katsina: Five police officers killed in gun battle with criminals

The Katsina State Police Command has said it lost five policemen in the course of various battles with criminals in 2021.

The spokesman of the Command, SP Isah Gambo, disclosed this on Thursday during an end of year briefing of newsmen,

Gambo said in a statement that 63 victims were also rescued in four reported cases of human trafficking, while 215 kidnapped victims were rescued from suspected bandits and kidnappers within the period.

Isah said 65 suspected kidnappers and 244 suspected cattle rustlers were also arrested.

He said: “A total number of 157 suspected armed robbers were arrested and 145 suspects charged to court while 12 suspects are under investigation.

“In the course of these campaigns, 38 bandits were neutralised in various gun battles while five police officers paid the supreme price.

“One thousand two hundred and forty-three domestic animals were recovered which consist of 867 cows, 352 sheep, 24 goats and one donkey were recovered from the hoodlums.”

On recoveries, Isah said a number of arms and ammunition were recovered, including four GPMG, 44 AK 47 riffles, one LAR riffle, one G3 rifle, 20 locally made guns, 689 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition of AK 47 rifle, and 109 anti air-craft ammunition.