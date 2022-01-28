Katsina enrols 258,675 public servants into Contributory Healthcare Scheme

The Katsina State Contributory Healthcare Scheme (CHCS), has enrolled a total of 258,675 civil servants in the programme.

CHCS Director-General Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim-Tukur disclosed this at a monthly news conference anchored by the state Ministry of Information and Culture, Thursday in Katsina.

He explained that 53,241 vulnerable persons were also expected to be covered under the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF).

According to him, a survey by the scheme revealed that between 35 and 45 per cent of contributions from the salaries of civil servants were being spent on the scheme.

“Since the introduction of the scheme, we are able to make an analysis to come out with 2.5 per cent of consolidated salaries of all the civil servants to effectively and sustainably manage a spouse and four biological children below the age of 18.

“From the onset of the enrolment exercise, we registered 258,675 enrollees currently accessing healthcare services and credit 422 healthcare facilities for giving healthcare services to the enrollees in the state.” he said.

Ibrahim-Tukur also noted that one per cent of the state statutory allocation has been dedicated to the state Contributory Healthcare Management Agency as equity fund for the vulnerable groups and matching grant for BHCPF to tackle the risk pool of the scheme.

He reiterated that the scheme would reduce healthcare expenditure among the people of the state. NAN