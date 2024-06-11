Katsina: Bandits kill 26 security operatives, civilians

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the killing of no fewer than 20 people, including four police officers and two operatives of the state-owned Community Watch Corps, by some suspected bandits.

The spokesman of the Command, Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, disclosed this in a statement in Katsina on Monday.

According to Sadiq-Aliyu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, the attack occurred on Sunday at Gidan Tofa and Dan Nakwabo villages, both in Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “Yesterday, June 9, 2024, bandits in their numbers, armed with dangerous weapons, attacked the villages, shot and killed 20 people, injured two, and ambushed our Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) patrol team.

“The team was responding to the distress call, killing four police officers and two members of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps (KSCWC).

“The fact of the case is that on the same date, a distress call was received at the Kankara Divisional Headquarters.

“That bandits in their numbers, riding on motorcycles, armed with dangerous weapons, shooting sporadically, attacked Gidan Baki village, Kankara LGA, killing unsuspecting villagers.

“Immediately, the nearest APC patrol team was dispatched to the scene. While en route to the village, the team discovered that the attack was actually on Gidan Boka village via Yar Goje village, all in Kankara.

“The team quickly redirected towards the scene. Upon reaching Kurmeji village via Yar goje, the team fell into an ambush, where a firefight ensued between the team and the bandits.”

According to Sadiq-Aliyu, upon receipt of the information on the attack of the responding team, the area’s Divisional Police Officer swiftly mobilised and led a team of operatives to the scene and restored normalcy.

He explained that during preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the bandits attacked Gidan Boka village, killing 15 people and injuring two others.

He added: “They also ambushed our patrol team and killed four police officers, three Inspectors and one Corporal and two members of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps (KSCWC).

“Also, the bandits, while escaping through Dan Nakwabo village, shot and killed five persons. Further developments will be communicated as the investigation proceeds.”

Sadiq-Aliyu revealed that the command has deployed additional operational assets to the area to work with all the relevant stakeholders towards preventing the recurrence of the attacks and ensuring the arrest of the perpetrators.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, while expressing his utter dismay over the tragic incident, extended his condolences to the families and friends of those affected by the incident.