Katsina assists fire victims in Funtua with N2.5m

Katsina State Government has donated N2.5 million to five traders who lost their GSM shops to a recent fire incident in Funtua town.

Dr Aminu Waziri, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency, presented the cash assistance to the victims on Saturday in Katsina.

The five traders, Sani Abdullahi, Nasiru Mashakur, Ya’u Yusuf, Mansur Isa and Umar Ibrahim received various sums to alleviate their loss and enable them continue the GSM business in the town.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that while Sani Abubakar got N500,000, Mansur Mashakur got N480,000, Ya’u Yusuf N750,000 and Umar Ibrahim received N400,000 from the donation.

Waziri said the victims lost over N5 million worth of goods to the fire incident, adding that the government decided to reduce the loss of the victims.

Receiving the assistance, Funtua Chairman of GSM Dealers Association, Alhaji Garba Haruna, commended the Katsina government for its kind gesture.

Haruna assured the government that the victims would make judicious use of the money.

One of the beneficiaries, Ya’u Yusuf, who lost over N2 million worth of goods, thanked Governor Aminu Masari for coming to their aid.