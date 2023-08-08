Katsina Assembly seeks government’s support for rainstorm victims 

The Katsina House of Assembly has appealed to the State Government to come to the aid of victims of the recent rainstorm in Dutsi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Over 50 houses were damaged by the rainstorm in the area.

The house made the appeal during its Tuesday’s plenary session.

The call was made following a Motion of Urgent Public Importance presented by Alhaji Abduljalal Isma’il, representing Dutsi State Constituency.

Isma’il said, “On Saturday night, the rain, which lasted for hours, destroyed houses, farms, animals and some business premises.”

He further said that while over 30 houses were affected in Dan-Haune Ward, over 20 houses were destroyed in Dutsi Ward.

He, therefore, called on the house to appeal to the State Government to provide emergency support to the victims “to ease their plight”.

After deliberating on the issue, the house directed the Clerk to write to the executive arm of the government to intervene.

The house also called on the State Government to ensure the completion of a 40-kilometer road from Maraban Kankara to Danja LGA.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the call was made following a motion presented by the lawmaker representing Kafur State Constituency, Alhaji Shu’aibu Wakili.

According to Wakili, the road which was awarded in 2020 was supposed to be completed within six months but was later abandoned.

Also Read:

He described the road as important and “a major and easy way through which motorists go to Kaduna and Abuja, among others”.

Ruling on the members’ contributions, the Speaker, Alhaji Nasir Yahaya-Daura, promised that the assembly would do everything possible to ensure the speedy completion of the road.

At the end of the deliberations by the.members, the house also directed the clerk to convey its decision to the state government in writing.